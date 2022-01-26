Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human rights and COVID restrictions: what South Africans are willing to give up

By Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive, Developmental, Capable and Ethical State research division, Human Sciences Research Council
Benjamin Roberts, Acting Strategic Lead: Developmental, Capable and Ethical State (DCES) research division, and Coordinator of the South African Social Attitudes Survey (SASAS), Human Sciences Research Council
Steven Gordon, Senior Research Specialist., Human Sciences Research Council
Yul Derek Davids, Research Director, Development Capable and Ethical State, Human Sciences Research Council
Share this article
Most adults were prepared to sacrifice their rights to ensure the safety and health of all during the pandemic, averaging 74%.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Does it really empower women to expect them to make the first move?
~ As We See It: an imperfect step forward for representing autism on screen
~ Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine
~ We are facing a settler colonial crisis, not an Indigenous identity crisis
~ Informal waste collection shouldn't let plastic polluters off the hook: here's why
~ COVID lessons: scientists without quality data are like unarmed soldiers in a war zone
~ Eavesdropping on nature: why Africa needs more bioacoustics research
~ Wordle has been hacked – but that's not going to ruin the fun
~ In a fiscal ditch? African countries should try public participation in the budget process
~ Genetics helps estimate the risk of disease – but how much does it really tell us?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter