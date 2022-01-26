Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Methane in the atmosphere is at an all-time high – here's what it means for climate change

By Euan Nisbet, Professor of Earth Sciences, Royal Holloway University of London
Methane recently reached 1,900 parts per billion (ppb) of Earth’s atmosphere according to measurements taken by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the US. This compares with about 700 ppb before the industrial revolution.

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, but lasts around nine years in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


