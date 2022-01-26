Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Voters value honesty in their politicians above all else – new study

By Alan Renwick, Professor of Democratic Politics, UCL
Boris Johnson continues to insist the public cares more that he ‘gets on with the job’ than what happened in Downing Street over lockdown. But he may be wrong.The Conversation


© The Conversation


