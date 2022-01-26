Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Treasury minister quits over COVID loan fraud: what we know so far about the unfolding scandal

By John Tribe, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Liverpool
Conservative Treasury minister and Cabinet Office minister Lord Agnew has resigned from both of his posts with a scathing rebuke to his government colleagues over COVID business loan fraud. His dramatic exit from the chamber was an unusual occurrence in the normally sedate House of Lords, which rarely sees ministerial resignations.

Lord Agnew’s resignation stems from his dissatisfaction with how the Bounce Back Loan Scheme has been handled…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


