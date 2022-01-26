Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID: England's plan B restrictions are lifting – but are some measures here to stay?

By Andrew Lee, Professor of Public Health, University of Sheffield
Share this article
Roughly a month and a half after their introduction, England’s plan B winter COVID measures are being rolled back. From January 27, people will no longer be advised to work from home or required to wear face masks in indoor public venues, and NHS COVID passes will no longer be needed for entry into venues and events.

This follows the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How anarchist architecture could help us build back better after COVID
~ Vaccine mandates for healthcare workers should be scrapped – omicron has changed the game
~ On dating apps, does it really empower women to compel them to make the first move?
~ The pandemic changed death rituals and left grieving families without a sense of closure
~ When will the COVID-19 pandemic end? 4 essential reads on past pandemics and what the future could bring
~ The herbicide dicamba was supposed to solve farmers' weed problems – instead, it's making farming harder for many of them
~ New federal wildfire plan is ambitious – but the Forest Service needs more money and people to fight the growing risks
~ US has taken FARC off its terrorist list, giving insight into Biden's foreign policy
~ Russia's recent invasions of Ukraine and Georgia offer clues to what Putin might be thinking now
~ It's just a 'panic attack' – Russian media blames US for escalating Ukraine crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter