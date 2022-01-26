Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

On dating apps, does it really empower women to compel them to make the first move?

By Riki Thompson, Associate Professor of Digital Rhetoric and Writing Studies, University of Washington
Heterosexual dating conventions have long held that men make the first move: first to flirt, first to ask out on a date, first to propose.

What if the roles were reversed?

That’s what one dating app, Bumble, has tried to do.

Bumble brands itself as a feminist dating app that’s designed to empower women. According to Bumble’s website, the app was developed to “challenge the antiquated rules of dating” by requiring…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


