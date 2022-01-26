New federal wildfire plan is ambitious – but the Forest Service needs more money and people to fight the growing risks
By Ryan E. Tompkins, Cooperative Extension Forester and Natural Resources Advisor, University of California, Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources
Susan Kocher, Cooperative Extension Forester and Natural Resources Advisor, University of California, Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources
After another devastating wildfire year in the West, the Biden administration has a plan to ramp up forest thinning and prescribed burns. Two foresters explain why these projects are so important.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 26, 2022