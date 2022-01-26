Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF urges multinationals still in Myanmar to stop supporting junta

By asie2
NewsOn the eve of the first anniversary of the 1 February 2021 coup d’état in Myanmar, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on all multinational corporations still providing Myanmar’s military with direct or indirect economic support to follow the example set by energy giants Chevron and Total, which announced on 21 January that they are terminating all operations in this country. The decision


