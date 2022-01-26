Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Perfectionism can harm even the most talented student – but schools can make a difference

By Andrew P. Hill, Professor in the School of Science, Technology, and Health, York St John University
Share this article
Depending on the circumstances, perfectionism can lead to better performance in school or at work. Or it can make performance worse. But any performance gains are likely to be outweighed by wellbeing issues. There are links between perfectionism and burnout and depression, for example.

Evidence for these types of negative effects has been found in a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF urges multinationals still in Myanmar to stop supporting junta
~ Why a writer is on trial for calling Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son obese
~ Regression on Abortion Harms Women in Poland
~ Human Rights Watch Among Pegasus Spyware Targets
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Target LGBT Afghans
~ Kazakhstan: Killings, Excessive Use of Force in Almaty
~ Fanaticisms at the service of the United States, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Despite Omicron arriving, keeping schools open as safely as possible should be the goal
~ What is the best mask for COVID-19? A mechanical engineer explains the science after 2 years of testing masks in his lab
~ How this cycle of redistricting is making gerrymandered congressional districts even safer and undermining majority rule
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter