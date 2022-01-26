Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why a writer is on trial for calling Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son obese

By Brian Oduti
Share this article
An unapologetic critic of the Museveni government, Kakwenza rose to prominence in April 2020 when he was arrested and detained for a week by Uganda’s Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ RSF urges multinationals still in Myanmar to stop supporting junta
~ Perfectionism can harm even the most talented student – but schools can make a difference
~ Regression on Abortion Harms Women in Poland
~ Human Rights Watch Among Pegasus Spyware Targets
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Target LGBT Afghans
~ Kazakhstan: Killings, Excessive Use of Force in Almaty
~ Fanaticisms at the service of the United States, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Despite Omicron arriving, keeping schools open as safely as possible should be the goal
~ What is the best mask for COVID-19? A mechanical engineer explains the science after 2 years of testing masks in his lab
~ How this cycle of redistricting is making gerrymandered congressional districts even safer and undermining majority rule
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter