Human Rights Observatory

Regression on Abortion Harms Women in Poland

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women take part in a demonstration against the Polish abortion law, in Wroclaw, Poland, on March 17, 2021. © 2021 Krzysztof Zatycki/NurPhoto via AP (Geneva) – One year after the ruling of Poland’s discredited Constitutional Tribunal banning access to abortion in almost all circumstances took effect, it has had a devastating impact on the lives of women and all those in need of abortion care, nine human rights groups including Human Rights Watch said today. The ruling has increased the extreme barriers women seeking access to abortion face and has had tragic consequences…


© Human Rights Watch -


