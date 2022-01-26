Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Killings, Excessive Use of Force in Almaty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Riot police officers holding 12-gauge shotguns, which can fire both lethal and less-lethal ammunition, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov (Berlin) – Kazakh security forces used excessive force on at least four occasions, including lethal force such as shooting at protesters and rioters, during recent demonstrations and subsequent civil unrest, Human Rights Watch said today. An analysis of over 80 verified videos recorded between January 4 and 6, 2022, in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, highlights the urgent need…


© Human Rights Watch -


