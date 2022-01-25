Screaming into the void? Us too. Coping tips for stressed-out families in the COVID-19 pandemic
By Leslie E. Roos, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Manitoba
Anna MacKinnon, Postdoctoral Scholar, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Elisabeth Bailin Xie, Doctoral Student, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Kaeley Simpson, MA School Psychology Student, University of Manitoba
Lianne Tomfohr-Madsen, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Marlee R. Salisbury, Doctoral Student, Department of Psychology, York University, Canada
The science of stress explains why parenting during the pandemic feels so hard. Here are strategies from psychologists for taking back control when you dread yet another challenging day ahead.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 25, 2022