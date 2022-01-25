Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Namibian Court Rules It Cannot Require Recognition of Same-Sex Marriages

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Anita Elfriede Seiler-Lilles (1st L) and Anette Seiler ( 2nd L, applicants in the case), Phillip Lhl (C) and Guillermo Delgado (4th R) who have a pending case regarding domicile and the nationality of their children born by surrogate, and Johan Potgieter (3rd R) and Daniel Digashu (1st R, both applicants in the case) are seen having a debrief after the court verdict in Windhoek, Namibia on January 20, 2022.  © 2022 HILDEGARD TITUS/AFP via Getty Images Namibia’s High Court ruled last week that it could not require that the marriages of two same-sex couples conducted…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ What is the best mask for COVID-19? A mechanical engineer explains the science after 2 years of testing masks in his lab
~ How this cycle of redistricting is making gerrymandered congressional districts even safer and undermining majority rule
~ The climate crisis demands courage not optimism
~ Screaming into the void? Us too. Coping tips for stressed-out families in the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Tunisian Activist Sentenced to Prison over Criticism of Police
~ UN Security Council Should Act on Myanmar Atrocities
~ El Salvador must investigate use of Pegasus to spy on dozens of journalists
~ The policing bill will criminalise Gypsy and Traveller families – there is a better approach
~ Ukraine crisis is reminding Nato why it was formed in the first place
~ Kenya Airways is in financial trouble (again). Why national carriers have a hard time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter