Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisian Activist Sentenced to Prison over Criticism of Police

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Activist Myriam Bribri participates in a protest organized by the Manich Msamah movement in Tunis, Tunisia, May 13, 2017 © 2017 Lina Ben Mhenni “I’m not sure whether to laugh, get angry, or feel utter frustration,” Myriam Bribri, a Tunisian activist told Human Rights Watch in response to the fine and four-month prison sentence a court in the city of Sfax gave her on December 21, 2021. Bribri had posted a video to her Facebook page in October 2020 showing police roughly arresting a man, along with the comment, “You’re all big assholes.” Police officers in Sfax interrogated…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ What is the best mask for COVID-19? A mechanical engineer explains the science after 2 years of testing masks in his lab
~ How this cycle of redistricting is making gerrymandered congressional districts even safer and undermining majority rule
~ The climate crisis demands courage not optimism
~ Screaming into the void? Us too. Coping tips for stressed-out families in the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Namibian Court Rules It Cannot Require Recognition of Same-Sex Marriages
~ UN Security Council Should Act on Myanmar Atrocities
~ El Salvador must investigate use of Pegasus to spy on dozens of journalists
~ The policing bill will criminalise Gypsy and Traveller families – there is a better approach
~ Ukraine crisis is reminding Nato why it was formed in the first place
~ Kenya Airways is in financial trouble (again). Why national carriers have a hard time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter