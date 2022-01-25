Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The policing bill will criminalise Gypsy and Traveller families – there is a better approach

By Samuel Burgum, Lecturer in Sociology, Birmingham City University
Ryan Powell, Reader in Urban Studies, University of Sheffield
The policing bill making its way through UK parliament has sparked controversy over its draconian proposals to expand police powers and curb protests. The bill will also have a detrimental impact on Gypsy and Traveller families with the criminalisation of trespass.

In its current form, part four of the bill changes the act of trespassing from a civil to a criminal offence and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


