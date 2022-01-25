Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nova Scotia’s shift to publicly funded early learning and child care won’t be easy, but it’s critical

By Christine McLean, Assistant Professor, Child and Youth Studies, Mount Saint Vincent University
Jessie-Lee McIsaac, Assistant Professor, Canada Research Chair in Early Childhood: Diversity and Transitions, Mount Saint Vincent University
Share this article
The new learning and child care agreement requires a paradigm shift as we begin to consider early learning and child care as a public service.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The policing bill will criminalise Gypsy and Traveller families – there is a better approach
~ Ukraine crisis is reminding Nato why it was formed in the first place
~ Kenya Airways is in financial trouble (again). Why national carriers have a hard time
~ A decade later, no end in sight for Libya’s political transition
~ Burkina Faso coup: latest sign of a rise in the ballot box being traded for bullets
~ Cracking joints isn't bad for you and could even serve a useful purpose
~ Why online groups are parents' best friends in getting ready for the school year
~ Makeshift screens, censored films and ASIO: how the Melbourne International Film Festival began 70 years ago
~ We asked hundreds of Aussies whether they'd eat insects, and most said yes – so what's holding people back?
~ Some endangered species can no longer survive in the wild. So should we alter their genes?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter