We created the first AI-powered solar electricity backup system for houses in sub-Saharan Africa
By Masoud Salehiborujeni, Senior Research Associate in Computing Science, University of East Anglia
Eng Ofetotse, Lecturer in Built Environment, Kingston University
Jean-Christophe Nebel, Professor in Computer Science, Kingston University
Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the world’s most sunlit regions. A prototype generator uses that sunlight in place of diesel to support unreliable electricity grids.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 25, 2022