Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We created the first AI-powered solar electricity backup system for houses in sub-Saharan Africa

By Masoud Salehiborujeni, Senior Research Associate in Computing Science, University of East Anglia
Eng Ofetotse, Lecturer in Built Environment, Kingston University
Jean-Christophe Nebel, Professor in Computer Science, Kingston University
Share this article
Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the world’s most sunlit regions. A prototype generator uses that sunlight in place of diesel to support unreliable electricity grids.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The US military presence in Europe has been declining for 30 years – the current crisis in Ukraine may reverse that trend
~ The NHS is having its worst winter ever – and the reasons run much deeper than COVID
~ Jane Eyre – content warnings are as old as the novel itself
~ Renewable energy: US tax credits for wind and solar mostly benefit big banks
~ The policing bill will criminalise Gypsy and Traveller families - there is a better approach
~ Cannabis: increased schizophrenia risk in young people linked to both low and high use
~ Conservatives in crisis: where whipping stops and blackmail begins
~ The Wordle craze: Why do we love puzzles, and are they good for our brains?
~ From sanctioning a refugee team to letting China host: Does the International Olympic Committee support human rights?
~ Could 5G really ground planes? Why the US has delayed rolling out the mobile internet technology around airports
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter