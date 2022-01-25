Tolerance.ca
The NHS is having its worst winter ever – and the reasons run much deeper than COVID

By Peter Sivey, Reader in Health Economics, Centre for Health Economics, University of York
The NHS is going through the worst winter crisis since records began, with waiting times for ambulances, in A&E departments and for elective surgery all longer than ever, leaving thousands of patients suffering in pain and discomfort. Ask most people what the reason is, and they’ll give you a short answer: COVID. But this isn’t accurate.

Omicron has seen record case numbers and a sharp increase in hospitalisations, but the number of COVID patients in hospital…


