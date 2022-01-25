Tolerance.ca
Mourning the death of the Bengali author and publisher who opened a door to world literature

By Rezwan
Qazi Anwar Hussain singlehandedly popularised the mystery-thriller genre in Bengali literature, published translations of world classics and gave the Bengali readership the taste of Western, mystery and classic literature.


© Global Voices -


