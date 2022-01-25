Tolerance.ca
Fish bones and water lilies help pin down the month the dinosaurs died

By Michael J. Benton, Professor of Vertebrate Palaeontology, University of Bristol
The dinosaurs were killed by a meteorite impact on the Earth some 66 million years ago in what has become known as the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event. At what time of the year this occurred has long generated debate among palaeontology enthusiasts.

A recent study published in Nature builds on earlier evidence…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


