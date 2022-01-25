Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 13th Amendment's fatal flaw created modern-day convict slavery

By Kwasi Konadu, Professor in Africana & Latin American Studies, Colgate University
Clifford C. Campbell, Visiting Lecturer, Dartmouth College
The 13th Amendment is given credit for freeing an estimated 4 million enslaved people during the Civil War era. It also enabled a prison system of free labor and involuntary servitude.The Conversation


