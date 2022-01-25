Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

From odor to action – how smells are processed in the brain and influence behavior

By John Crimaldi, Professor of Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering, University of Colorado Boulder
Brian H. Smith, Trustees of ASU Professor, Arizona State University
Elizabeth Hong, Assistant Professor of Neuroscience, California Institute of Technology
Nathan Urban, Provost and Senior Vice President, Lehigh University
Understanding how the brain translates smells into behavior change can help advance search and rescue technology and treatments for neurological conditions.The Conversation


