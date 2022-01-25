Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How 5G puts airplanes at risk – an electrical engineer explains

By Prasenjit Mitra, Professor of Information Sciences and Technology, Penn State
Airplanes use radio waves to determine how far off the ground they are. New 5G cellphone services come close to the same frequencies the airplanes use. Here’s how that can be a problem.The Conversation


