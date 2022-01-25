Tolerance.ca
US trade pact suspensions: what it means for Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea

By Zakaria Sorgho, Research Associate in International Trade Policy, Université Laval
Three African countries’ manufacturers have lost their tariff-free access to the US market this year. This follows the US decision in November last year to suspend Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from the African Growth and Opportunity Act. The reason given for the decision was that it was in response to human rights violations and recent coups.

The African…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


