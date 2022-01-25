Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The race to protect the food of the future – why seed banks alone are not the answer

By Helen Anne Curry, Associate Professor in History of Modern Science and Technology, University of Cambridge
Share this article
Last summer I grew three varieties of corn in my tiny garden. I knew from the start that my harvest, if any, would be meagre. The plants would be hindered by poor soils, assertive pigeons and, worst of all, my pathetic knowledge of farming. Luckily it wasn’t so much the product I was interested in, as the process. I was interested in the idea of crop diversity – and in what it means to conserve it.

Today hundreds of organisations around the world, from community non-profits to international research agencies, strive to conserve crop diversity. Many are worried about a future in which…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US trade pact suspensions: what it means for Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea
~ Tennis champ Dylan Alcott is 2022 Australian of the Year
~ Myanmar: Urgent Action Needed to Block Foreign Revenue
~ Australia and Norway were once tied in global anti-corruption rankings. Now, we're heading in opposite directions
~ Raising UK state pension age to 66 has seen big increase in working 65-year-olds, but particularly deprived women
~ Don't say the Aboriginal flag was 'freed' – it belongs to us, not the Commonwealth
~ In Turkey, a singer defies threats with a new song
~ Flights to resume between Turkey and Armenia
~ Novak Djokovic was detained for five days – refugees in the same hotel have been there for years
~ COVID will dominate, but New Zealand will also have to face the 'triple planetary crisis' this year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter