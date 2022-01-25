Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Urgent Action Needed to Block Foreign Revenue

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A natural gas and oil pipeline of the Yadana project in Myanmar. © Getty Images (New York) – Myanmar’s military will continue to collect massive revenues from natural gas and other extractive sectors unless new targeted sanctions block foreign currency payments supporting the junta’s abusive rule, Human Rights Watch said today. On January 21, 2022, TotalEnergies and Chevron announced plans to leave Myanmar, but natural gas revenue to the junta will continue because other companies will take over their operations. The United States, European Union, United Kingdom,…


