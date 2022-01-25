Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia and Norway were once tied in global anti-corruption rankings. Now, we're heading in opposite directions

By A J Brown, Professor of Public Policy & Law, Centre for Governance & Public Policy, Griffith University
Australia has plummeted in Transparency International’s corruption perception index over the past decade. It’s time our leaders commit to real reform.The Conversation


