Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Raising UK state pension age to 66 has seen big increase in working 65-year-olds, but particularly deprived women

By Laurence O'Brien, Research Economist, Institute for Fiscal Studies
The UK state pension age has been rising in recent years, most recently with a staggered increase for both men and women from 65 to 66 between December 2018 and October 2020. While the male state pension age had previously been 65 since the late 1940s, for women this followed a previous rise in their state pension age from 60 to 65 between 2010 and 2018.

Further increases have been legislated, starting with an increase for both men and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


