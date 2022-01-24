Ancient knowledge is lost when a species disappears. It's time to let Indigenous people care for their country, their way
By Teagan Goolmeer, PhD Candidate, The University of Melbourne
Assoc Prof Bradley J. Moggridge, Associate Professor in Indigenous Water Science, University of Canberra
Professor Stephen van Leeuwen, BHP / Curtin Indigenous Chair of Biodiversity & Environmental Science, Curtin University
Rather than sitting in the back seat, Indigenous Australians must be up front in managing the recovery of Australia’s unique and precious environment.
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 24, 2022