Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ancient knowledge is lost when a species disappears. It's time to let Indigenous people care for their country, their way

By Teagan Goolmeer, PhD Candidate, The University of Melbourne
Assoc Prof Bradley J. Moggridge, Associate Professor in Indigenous Water Science, University of Canberra
Professor Stephen van Leeuwen, BHP / Curtin Indigenous Chair of Biodiversity & Environmental Science, Curtin University
Rather than sitting in the back seat, Indigenous Australians must be up front in managing the recovery of Australia’s unique and precious environment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


