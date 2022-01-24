Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How unis can save millions by tackling the biggest causes of online students' high dropout rates

By Steven Greenland, Professor in Marketing, Charles Darwin University
Catherine DT Moore, Masters Graduate, University of Liverpool
Ninh Nguyen, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Charles Darwin University
Roopali Misra, Lecturer in Business and Accounting, Charles Darwin University
Share this article
University efforts to retain online students neglect the main causes of most dropouts. They tend see these as beyond their control, but a new study shows why they need to rethink their approach.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ancient knowledge is lost when a species disappears. It's time to let Indigenous people care for their country, their way
~ NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has reached its destination, 1.5 million km from Earth. Here's what happens next
~ Codecracking, community and competition: why the word puzzle Wordle has become a new online obsession
~ Will an Omicron-specific vaccine help control COVID? There's one key problem
~ For an Indigenous perspective on 'Australia Day', here's a quick guide to First Nations media platforms
~ 60% of Australians want to keep Australia Day on January 26, but those under 35 disagree
~ Yizker bikher books commemorate Holocaust deaths – but also celebrate Jewish communities' life
~ Ibex in the Yemeni civilization: a historical symbolism being revived
~ Fear of COVID-19 and fear of change are dangerously intertwined for 2022
~ Lower drug prices are a priority for Canadians, but not for the federal government
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter