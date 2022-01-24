How unis can save millions by tackling the biggest causes of online students' high dropout rates
By Steven Greenland, Professor in Marketing, Charles Darwin University
Catherine DT Moore, Masters Graduate, University of Liverpool
Ninh Nguyen, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Charles Darwin University
Roopali Misra, Lecturer in Business and Accounting, Charles Darwin University
University efforts to retain online students neglect the main causes of most dropouts. They tend see these as beyond their control, but a new study shows why they need to rethink their approach.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 24, 2022