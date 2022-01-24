60% of Australians want to keep Australia Day on January 26, but those under 35 disagree
By David Lowe, Chair in Contemporary History, Deakin University
Andrew Singleton, Associate Professor of Sociology and Social Research, Deakin University
Joanna Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in History, Deakin University
A new national survey shows the majority of Australians want the day left as it is. But it also suggests a groundswell for change is in the works.
