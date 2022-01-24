Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fear of COVID-19 and fear of change are dangerously intertwined for 2022

By Eli Sopow, Professor of Change Management and Organizational Behavior, University Canada West
Omicron has renewed people’s fear of COVID-19, while at the same time starkly surfacing our other embedded fear — fear of change.

In looking at Google Trends, my research shows that at the end of 2021 people googled “fear of COVID” and “fear of change” at rivalling rates. This result projects an increasingly widespread Omicron-driven fear accompanied by an increasing and intertwined fear…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


