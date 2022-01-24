Urban gardens are crucial food sources for pollinators - here's what to plant for every season
By Nicholas Tew, PhD Candidate in Community Ecology, University of Bristol
Jane Memmott, Professor of Ecology, University of Bristol
Katherine Baldock, Senior Lecturer in Ecology, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Up to 85% of the nectar available to pollinating insects in a city comes from gardens. What we plant – whether in an allotment or a window box – can make a huge difference.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 24, 2022