Human Rights Observatory

COVID: why some people with symptoms don't get tested

By Mark Graham, Research Associate in Health Data, King's College London
Testing people with COVID symptoms has been a pillar of the UK’s pandemic response, reducing transmission by identifying and isolating those with the virus. But to be effective, it relies on people with symptoms getting tested, which raises an obvious question: what proportion of symptomatic people actually take a test?

The ZOE COVID Study, which is funded by the government and run by a group including King’s College London and the city’s Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospitals, is uniquely positioned to answer this question. Each day…The Conversation


© The Conversation


