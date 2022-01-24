Tolerance.ca
Afghan Women’s Rights Activists Forcibly Disappeared

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghan women activists gathered to protest against Taliban restrictions in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 19, 2021 © 2021 Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Taliban’s response to the apparent enforced disappearance of Tamana Paryani, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, and other women activists in Afghanistan has laid bare their intent to eradicate critical women’s voices through unlawful use of force. Taliban leaders have denied arresting the women, heightening concerns for their safety and prompt release. On January 16, Paryani and Ibrahimkhel participated in…


© Human Rights Watch -


