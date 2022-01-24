Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID in South Africa shows the limits of using courts to fight political battles

By Julian Brown, Associate Professor of Political Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of our daily lives. Some of these changes are immediately visible in the everyday wearing of face masks, in the bottles of hand sanitiser found on shop counters, and in the careful spacing of long queues. Others, though, are less obvious. They take place in the structures of the legal system that shapes our relationships to one another and to the state.

In the recent past, as I’ve argued in my book, South…The Conversation


