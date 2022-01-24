Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: will time ever stop?

By Or Graur, Senior Lecturer in Astrophysics, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
Will time ever stop? – Casandra, aged 11, Epsom, UK

Time began when the universe did. How – and if – the universe ends will determine whether time will end as well.

We think the universe started out squeezed into an infinitely small space. For some reason we do not yet understand, the universe immediately started to expand – to get bigger and bigger. This idea, or “model”, of the beginning of the universe is called the Big Bang.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Schools join the fight against human trafficking
~ More women in a STEM field leads people to label it as a 'soft science,' according to new research
~ How many bones do penguins have?
~ Kazakhstan's internet shutdown is the latest episode in an ominous trend: digital authoritarianism
~ What's a 990 form? A charity accounting expert explains
~ How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases
~ COVID in South Africa shows the limits of using courts to fight political battles
~ Why elections will not solve Libya's deep-rooted problems
~ From Algeria to Zimbabwe: how Africa's autocratic elites cycle in and out of power
~ Our global food systems are rife with injustice: here's how we can change this
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter