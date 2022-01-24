Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Woman reporter beaten by police while covering protest in DRC

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is shocked to learn that a woman reporter was badly beaten by police and detained for several hours when she covered a protest in a provincial town in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The police officers responsible must be immediately identified and punished, RSF says. Bondeko community radio reporter Justine Lifombi had injuries to her face and was barefoot when finally released from the police station in Isangi, a town in the north-central provinc


© Reporters without borders -


