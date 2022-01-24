Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK: High Court grants Julian Assange right to appeal extradition case to the Supreme Court

By rebeccaj
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes the High Court’s decision to allow Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange to appeal to the Supreme Court, seeking review of his extradition case, but limited to one narrow ground. The Supreme Court will be asked to consider matters related to the US government’s provision of diplomatic assurances regarding Assange’s treatment if extradited.On 24 January, the High Court granted Julian Assange the right to appeal to the Supreme Court, seeking review of the decision that could allow for his extradition to the US.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Schools join the fight against human trafficking
~ More women in a STEM field leads people to label it as a 'soft science,' according to new research
~ How many bones do penguins have?
~ Kazakhstan's internet shutdown is the latest episode in an ominous trend: digital authoritarianism
~ What's a 990 form? A charity accounting expert explains
~ How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases
~ COVID in South Africa shows the limits of using courts to fight political battles
~ Why elections will not solve Libya's deep-rooted problems
~ From Algeria to Zimbabwe: how Africa's autocratic elites cycle in and out of power
~ Our global food systems are rife with injustice: here's how we can change this
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter