Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

James Bond: the spy who loved Europe – and inspired scores of copycat European movies in return

By Rui Lopes, Lecturer in Contemporary History, Birkbeck, University of London
Share this article
Last year’s James Bond blockbuster, No Time to Die, is permeated by a sense of closure. For one thing, the ironically titled movie brings closure to Daniel Craig’s portrayal of the famous fictional spy. By having Bond finally forgive his double-agent former lover Vesper Lynd for her betrayal in the 2006 Bond film, Casino Royale, No Time to Die brings closure to the character’s story arc that began 15 years ago. But it also reverses the misogynistic conclusion of Ian Fleming’s very first Bond book – with its infamous final line (“The bitch is dead now”), and 007’s commitment to never letting any…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Schools join the fight against human trafficking
~ More women in a STEM field leads people to label it as a 'soft science,' according to new research
~ How many bones do penguins have?
~ Kazakhstan's internet shutdown is the latest episode in an ominous trend: digital authoritarianism
~ What's a 990 form? A charity accounting expert explains
~ How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases
~ COVID in South Africa shows the limits of using courts to fight political battles
~ Why elections will not solve Libya's deep-rooted problems
~ From Algeria to Zimbabwe: how Africa's autocratic elites cycle in and out of power
~ Our global food systems are rife with injustice: here's how we can change this
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter