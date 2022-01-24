Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burundi: Account for Dead in Gitega Prison Fire

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A fire broke out in a severely overcrowded prison in Gitega, Burundi’s political capital, early on December 7, 2021. © 2021 Private (Nairobi) – Burundian authorities should credibly investigate and provide a transparent and reliable account of the December 7, 2021, fire at Gitega’s central prison, Human Rights Watch said today. Several hundred prisoners may have died or been injured. The authorities have failed to conduct a transparent, credible, and impartial investigation into the fire to examine the circumstances in which it started and spread, officials’ reaction…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Death during sex isn't just something that happens to middle-aged men, new study finds
~ Platinum pudding: a history of desserts with royal connections
~ Albanese pledges $440 million to help schools and children 'bounce back' and outlines aspirations for a 'legacy'
~ Bird flu: domestic chicken keepers could be putting themselves – and others – at risk
~ James Bond: the spy who loved Europe – and inspired scores of copycat European movies in return
~ Novak Djokovic was detained for five days - refugees in the same hotel have been there for years
~ Guatemala: Anti-Trans Bill Threatens Rights
~ As Kenyans prepare for a general election, how will officials combat fake news?
~ UN Reviews Venezuela’s Poor Human Rights Record
~ Media crackdown continues ahead of coup anniversary in Myanmar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter