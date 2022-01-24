Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: Anti-Trans Bill Threatens Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Legislators attend a session of Congress in Guatemala City, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.  ©AP Photo/Moises Castillo (New York) – A group of lawmakers in Guatemala has advanced a bill that would stigmatize transgender people and curtail children’s and adolescents’ rights to education, information, and health, Human Rights Watch said today. Congress should reject the bill and instead address the violence and discrimination that lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people face in the country.   Bill 5940 uses the rhetoric of protecting children and adolescents…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


