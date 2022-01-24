Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

As Kenyans prepare for a general election, how will officials combat fake news?

By Njeri Wangari
Is this election likely to be any different? These fact-checking startups have recently stepped up their efforts to counter fake news and prevent a hijack of Kenya's democracy.


© Global Voices -


