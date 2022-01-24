Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Reviews Venezuela’s Poor Human Rights Record

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Delegates sit at the opening of the 41th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. © 2019 Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP On January 25, United Nations Human Rights Council members will review Venezuela’s abysmal human rights record during its Universal Periodic Review (UPR). The review presents an opportunity to expose Venezuela’s authorities’ blatant disregard for fundamental rights and outline essential recommendations it needs to adopt to comply with its international obligations.…


© Human Rights Watch -


