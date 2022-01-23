1,100 Australian aged care homes are locked down due to COVID. What have we learnt from deaths in care?
By Lyn Gilbert, Honorary Professor Faculty of Health and Medical Science, Univeristy of Sydney; Senior Researcher Sydney Institue for Infectious Disease, University of Sydney., University of Sydney
Despite improvements, the aged care sector is currently under extreme pressure. The serious effects of isolation and neglect are potentially as severe now and more widespread than in 2020.
© The Conversation
