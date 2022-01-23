Ancestral Remains of First Nations people were once stolen for trophies. Now they will have a national resting place
By Heidi Norman, Professor, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Anne Maree Payne, Lecturer, Centre for the Advancement of Indigenous Knowledges, University of Technology Sydney
The proposed National Resting Place in Canberra will be a vital step towards a more complete telling of this nation’s story.
