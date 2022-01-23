Tolerance.ca
Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

By Kevin Hamilton, Emeritus Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, University of Hawaii
The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world.

