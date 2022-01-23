Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sunwing saga: Why do influencers have so much sway?

By Nataly Levesque, Candidate au doctorat en administration des affaires, concentration marketing, spécialisation marque humaine, Université Laval
Share this article
Influencers fill emotional and information needs. They are perceived as role models followers identify with, or whose example they want to follow.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What is a climate stress test? A sustainable finance expert explains
~ Ancient DNA suggests woolly mammoths roamed the Earth more recently than previously thought
~ Why the Tonga volcano cued tsunami warnings for the North American Pacific coast
~ How businesses can best help employees disconnect from work
~ Co-housing and dementia villages: Social innovations offer alternatives for long-term care
~ Nanosatellite launch is a big step forward for African space science
~ What Samuel Eto’o’s ascension to football leadership means to Cameroon
~ Internet watchdog finds encryption flaw in mandatory Chinese Olympic app
~ Thich Nhat Hanh, who worked for decades to teach mindfulness, approached death in that same spirit
~ Prioritize Rights, Justice in Southern Thailand Peace Efforts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter