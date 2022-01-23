Tolerance.ca
Nanosatellite launch is a big step forward for African space science

By Nyameko Royi, Acting Chief Engineer, MDASat constellation project, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
South African space science had a big day on 13 January 2022. The Cape Peninsula University of Technology, based in Cape Town, launched its third satellite mission into space from the Cape Canaveral rocket launch site in Florida in the US.

The nanosatellite constellation – consisting of three satellites – is called MDASat (Marine Domain Awareness). A nanosatellite is smaller than standard satellites, weighing between 1kg and 10kg; it’s an affordable, functional option.…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


